Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod Talks About Her Bond With Harshad; Says They Have Fun On Sets

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television. With new storyline and entry of new cast- Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant, the show is back on top 5 slot on the TRP chart. Fans have been loving Pranali and Harshad's on-screen chemistry. They in fact have nicknamed them as Abhira.

When asked about her off-screen bond with Harshad, she said that they are good friends and have a lot of fun on the sets. She also revealed that she gets to learn a lot from him.



Pranali was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "We are really good friends. We have fun on sets and I get to learn a lot from him every single day. One thing I like about him the most is, "Main kabhi bhi puchu ki rehearsal kare?" He's always up for it. So he keeps me motivated every day. He makes sure that my energy level is at 100% so I think that's the best part about him."

The actress also spoke about her bond with Karishma Sawant, who plays the role of her sister Aarohi on the show. She said that Karishma is like her sister and she looked after her like a baby during an outdoor shoot. Just like Harshad, she is close to Karishma as well.

Anupamaa SPOILER: Aneri Vajani To Enter Show; Her Character To Bring New TWISTS In Anuj & Anupamaa's Lives?

Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2021 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Pranali, Karishma & Others Win Big

The actress concluded by saying, "Karishma is like a sister to me. Like I have told before, when we were shooting outdoors, she took care of me like a baby. We were sharing rooms. We shared food and we used to hangout over there. So that's when I got so close. Just like Harshad I am close with Karishma as well."