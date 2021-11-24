Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod Talks About Pressure To Take Over As Lead In Iconic Show & TRPs

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai underwent major change recently. Post leap, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sharma took over the show as new leads. Recently, Harshad Chopda spoke about how he bagged the show and revealed how difficult is it to impress the audience. Now, Pranali Rathod, who plays the role of Akshara in the iconic show, spoke about the pressure that she felt while taking over as a lead in the show and also talked about TRPs.

About the pressure of taking over as a lead in the iconic show, she told India-Forums, "I think we can call it good pressure. Because of that pressure I think "hamare andar ka best kaam nikal raha hai (it's getting the best out of us)" and it is showing on screen. Touchwood. Hopefully."



The actress revealed that initially, she was being myself like Pranali, but later she realised that she is learning new things about Akshara everyday, which is a good thing! She added that she does relate to Akshara a lot, because she is silly, fun and chirpy, and in real life, she too is like that. She also added that like Akshara, she too is clumsy.

The ratings of the show witnessed a jump post the leap. Regarding the same, she said, "To be honest, right now, I'm focusing on my work, my acting skills and how do I improve it everyday. Of course TRP's are important, but I'm just not paying attention to them right now."

Regarding the response, she said that she is super happy as people are loving the show. She added that she has been getting fans' messages, and her family, friends, old coworkers, directors- all messaged her saying that she is doing a good job, which means a lot to her.