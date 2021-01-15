Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Promo: Shivangi Joshi Is Back In New Avatar; Fans Are Super Excited With Her Return
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news owing to the new track. Recently, the makers aired Shivangi Joshi aka Naira's death sequence. Fans were disappointed to know that they won't be able to watch their favourite actress as it was assumed that she exited the show with her role's end. Meanwhile, a few reports suggested that Shivangi might re-enter in all new avatar. Well, the makers have put all the speculations to rest by releasing a new promo, in which Shivangi can be seen in a new and strong avatar.
Shivangi As Seerat!
In the promo, Shivangi's character can be seen getting ready for a fight at the boxing ring while Kartik is seen running. Apparently, Shivangi's new character name is Seerat. Is she Naira, who has forgotten her past? Or she is a lookalike of Naira? More about her character is yet to be known.
Mohsin Introduces Shivangi’s New Look As A Boxer
As Shivangi's character is introduced, Kartik is seen talking in the backdrop, "Tumhare bina sans lena seekh raha hun, mushkil hai, par seekh raha hun. Akele rehna sekh raha hun, mushkil hai, par seekh raha hun. Par ek tum ho, akele rehne kaha deti ho? (Although it is difficult, I'm trying to live without you alone, but when have you ever let me be alone?)"
Fans Are Super Excited About Shivangi’s Return
While a few fans are disappointed with Naira's death and her new character, many of them are excited about her return. They are waiting to watch what the makers have in store for them in the upcoming episodes. Take a look at a few comments!
Shivangixsquad & Shivinmeanslove
Shivangixsquad: So excited to see shivi back again on yrkkh♥️show is incomplete and boring without her.
Shivinmeanslove: Super duper excited ❤💥
Sheikhsalman & Shivangijooshi
_Sheikhsalman: Oh well naira is back as expected. 😭🖤
Shivangijooshi: Yayyy finally she's back with full bang 💣💣 tooo much excited 😻😻😻 meri boxing girl 😘😘😘😘.
Aurpabhatt, Kairashivin1826, Shivangianssss
Arupabhatt: Aab machega dhoom phirse💥💥💥 was so eagerly waiting for this❤️❤️❤️🥺🥺🥺🥺 wooohoooo🥳🥳🥳
Kairashivin1826: This looks sooo gripping! Can't waitttt❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥.
@Shivangianssss: Sherni is back.
