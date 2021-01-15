Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Promo: Shivangi Joshi Is Back In New Avatar; Fans Are Super Excited With Her Return

Shivangi As Seerat!

In the promo, Shivangi's character can be seen getting ready for a fight at the boxing ring while Kartik is seen running. Apparently, Shivangi's new character name is Seerat. Is she Naira, who has forgotten her past? Or she is a lookalike of Naira? More about her character is yet to be known.

Mohsin Introduces Shivangi’s New Look As A Boxer

As Shivangi's character is introduced, Kartik is seen talking in the backdrop, "Tumhare bina sans lena seekh raha hun, mushkil hai, par seekh raha hun. Akele rehna sekh raha hun, mushkil hai, par seekh raha hun. Par ek tum ho, akele rehne kaha deti ho? (Although it is difficult, I'm trying to live without you alone, but when have you ever let me be alone?)"

Fans Are Super Excited About Shivangi’s Return

While a few fans are disappointed with Naira's death and her new character, many of them are excited about her return. They are waiting to watch what the makers have in store for them in the upcoming episodes. Take a look at a few comments!

Shivangixsquad & Shivinmeanslove

Shivangixsquad: So excited to see shivi back again on yrkkh♥️show is incomplete and boring without her.

Shivinmeanslove: Super duper excited ❤💥

Sheikhsalman & Shivangijooshi

_Sheikhsalman: Oh well naira is back as expected. 😭🖤

Shivangijooshi: Yayyy finally she's back with full bang 💣💣 tooo much excited 😻😻😻 meri boxing girl 😘😘😘😘.

Aurpabhatt, Kairashivin1826, Shivangianssss

Arupabhatt: Aab machega dhoom phirse💥💥💥 was so eagerly waiting for this❤️❤️❤️🥺🥺🥺🥺 wooohoooo🥳🥳🥳

Kairashivin1826: This looks sooo gripping! Can't waitttt❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥.

@Shivangianssss: Sherni is back.