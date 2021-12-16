Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi Is All Praise For Harshad Chopda's Tandava; Calls It 'Adbhutam'

Rajan Shahi is one of the top producers of the industry for a reason. It's not just his shows that often become trendsetters, but his attitude towards his team and actors and passion for his work also sets him apart from the rest. The ace producer is often seen encouraging them and appreciating them. Speaking of appreciation, he recently complimented his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda on social media by using a very unique word.

Rajan took to his Instagram account and shared a story where Harshad is seen performing a tandava and called it "adbhutam".

Harshad, who plays Dr Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is a big Shiv bhakt in the show and as per the recent sequence he hears Akshara saying that she sees no future with him which makes him really angry and he performs a tandava.

Well, this is not the first time he has appreciated Harshad for his good work. In fact the duo share mutual admiration for each other and we got to see a glimpse of it when Harshad wished him on his birthday.

For Rajan's birthday Harshad took to Instagram and wrote, "There are very few people I know who live to work, You're one of them. With due respect and love Happy Birthday Sir. P.s- Your immense love and support for your team is really admirable. #dudes #of #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrkkh."

Rajan thanked him for his wishes and wrote "...The work seem like an amazing fun-filled exciting adventure which rejuvenates you makes you younger day by day is working with an actor and human-like you... a big big fan of yours when I see you each day the excitement energy humility and sheer joy you get in playing Abhimanyu ..the positive energy and synergy you create within and around you be it your costars and unit..I truly get inspired..."

Anupamaa, Udaariyaan, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta & Other Shows That Rocked TRP Chart In 2021

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Aka Aarohi Unaffected By Hatred; Says She Takes It In A Positive Stride

And this goes without saying that appreciating someone for their work, only pushes them to perform better, and that's why Rajan and his team and actors always stick by him.