Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ranveer Gets Arrested, Kartik Reveals The Truth About Ranveer To Sirat

Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is keeping the audience intrigued with its new track. Though Kartik and Sirat are now engaged, Ranveer will definitely bring a twist as he is still in love with Sirat.

We recently told you that Ranveer was admitted to a hospital after he met with an accident. Kartik and Sirat both visit him then but he was unconscious. While Sirat was in a dilemma whether to meet Ranveer or not, his sister tells Kartik that Ranveer once got hit by a bullet for Sirat and it's still there in his chest.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Sirat visits Ranveer again in the hospital, but soon leaves because he was not there. Meanwhile, Ranveer reaches the resort and breaks Kartik's car as he got to know that Kartik and Sirat are now engaged. Police arrest Ranveer for causing the damage. While they are taking him away, we see Sirat entering the resort. They again couldn't see each other.

On the other hand, Kartik was confused whether to reveal Ranveer's truth to Sirat or not. What will Kartik do? Will he tell Sirat the truth? Will he be left alone once again? To know what happens next keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.