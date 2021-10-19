Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Exits; Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod Start Shooting In Udaipur? (PICS)

Harshad Chopda Start Shooting In Udaipur!

While Pranali will play Akshara, Karishma will be seen as Aarohi. As per the reports doing the rounds on social media, the actors, especially Harshad and Pranali have already started shooting for the show. The pictures of the same have been going viral on social media.

In one of the pictures, Harshad can be seen enjoying beautiful location. He is seen donning black attire.

We Wonder If Harshad & Pranali Are Shooting For YRKKH Promo

In another pictures, Harshad and Pranali can been seen shooting for a scene, we assume it as promo shoot. While, the actor is seen in white attire, actress looks beautiful in a yellow dress.

Harshad & Pranali Rathod Start Shooting In Udaipur

In a picture, Harshad is seen dancing with Pranali. Fans are super happy about the same. Take a look at a few tweets!

Fans’ Tweets!

Goldy: Can't wait now. promo dedo plz #HarshadChopdaManisha Maji: #HarshadChopda smiling face they're so beautiful toghter @ChopdaHarshad.

@ShaistaCutiepie: All the best. @ChopdaHarshad Just go and kill it. This looks beyond amazing! #Harshadchopda #Yrkkh.