Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Exits; Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod Start Shooting In Udaipur? (PICS)
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-loved shows on television. Of late the show has been in the news since a while now, especially regarding the upcoming generation leap. As per the latest report, the lead actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will be exiting the show. Recently, Mohsin exited the show, and soon, it is being said that Shivangi too will be exiting.
Meanwhile, the makers had released a promo of generation leap. As per the report, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant will be seen in the lead roles. Although Pranali shared the promo, and captioned it as, "To new beginnings❤️ @starplus @castingbeans @yazaddaruwalaofficial #akshara #aarohi," which sort of confirmed that she will be seen in the show, other actors' name have not been confirmed yet.
Harshad Chopda Start Shooting In Udaipur!
While Pranali will play Akshara, Karishma will be seen as Aarohi. As per the reports doing the rounds on social media, the actors, especially Harshad and Pranali have already started shooting for the show. The pictures of the same have been going viral on social media.
In one of the pictures, Harshad can be seen enjoying beautiful location. He is seen donning black attire.
We Wonder If Harshad & Pranali Are Shooting For YRKKH Promo
In another pictures, Harshad and Pranali can been seen shooting for a scene, we assume it as promo shoot. While, the actor is seen in white attire, actress looks beautiful in a yellow dress.
Harshad & Pranali Rathod Start Shooting In Udaipur
In a picture, Harshad is seen dancing with Pranali. Fans are super happy about the same. Take a look at a few tweets!
Fans’ Tweets!
Goldy: Can't wait now. promo dedo plz #HarshadChopdaManisha Maji: #HarshadChopda smiling face they're so beautiful toghter @ChopdaHarshad.
@ShaistaCutiepie: All the best. @ChopdaHarshad Just go and kill it. This looks beyond amazing! #Harshadchopda #Yrkkh.
(Images Source: Twitter)