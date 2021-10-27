Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi Pens Emotional Note; Says ‘It Felt As If Meri Bidaai Ho Rahi Hai’

Shivangi Joshi, who was seen playing the role of Naira and Sirat in the Star Plus show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has bid adieu to the show a couple of days ago. The actress shot her last scene on October 25, 2021, and said an emotional goodbye to the sets of YRKKH. Notably, the show's producer Rajan Shahi was also seen in tears for the first time while giving farewell to Shivangi.

And now, Shivangi Joshi recently penned an emotional note for the entire team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and thanked each one of them for being a part of her journey. The actress took to Instagram and wrote, "It's probably the first time I am penning down my exact feelings. The day is such that tears are rolling off my eyes and even if I want, I am unable to stop them. There comes a point in your life when you meet new people, and they create such an impact that they create a place in your heart for life. That point in my life came in May 2016 when I first entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets. I never knew that set would literally be my second home and those people whom I didn't know would eventually be my family."

Shivangi Joshi further added, "Close to 6 years with Yeh Rishta... and I can proudly say that Yeh Rishta bahot kuch kehlata hai. It wasn't just a show, it was my life, my home. I have cried here, laughed here, giggled on silly jokes, danced randomly, played with kids, had food with everyone, gave silly expressions when I was supposed to give a serious look, got scolded by my director, got an applause from whole team when I gave a good shot, the list could be endless... 2 days back when I was leaving the sets for the last time, it felt as if meri bidaai ho rahi hai.. everyone associated with the show was there to bid good bye and we all were crying. For an outsider it would have been no less than a girl's bidaai scene. I take all possible emotions a human being would have from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai."

The actress also thanked Rajan Shahi for giving her this opportunity. She also thanked her co-star Mohsin Khan. "A big thank you to the entire unit of DKP for always being there, loving, supporting and always encouraging me.. Thank you Mohsin for being a wonderful co-actor, Kaira has always been special to us," Shivangi aka Naira added.

While concluding her note by thanking her fans, Shivangi Joshi stated, "A big hug and a very special mention to all those millions of well-wishers who supported the show, be it Naira or Sirat or our jodi Kaira with immense amount of love and respect throughout these years. My journey with Yeh Rishta would have been incomplete without all of you."

Let us tell you, not only Shivangi Joshi, but Mohsin Khan has also said goodbye to the show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be revamped with the new star cast. The show will now star Harshad Chopda, Karishma Sawant and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles. The promos are already going viral on social media, and fans are eager to see the big change in YRKKH.