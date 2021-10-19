Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi Thanks Everyone For Giving Her Finest Memories & Moments

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to take generation leap. Post leap, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will be exiting and new cast will be leading the show. Recently, Mohsin wrapped up the show and had shared pictures from his first and last day of his shoot. He had all praise for the producer Rajan Shahi and his co-star Shivangi Joshi. On parting note, the actor had said he will miss playing Kartik.

Soon, Shivangi Joshi too will be exiting the show. About her journey, she said that she will forever be grateful for the boundless love and affection that she received and also thanked everyone for giving her the finest memories and moments.

She was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I will forever be grateful for the boundless love & affection I have received while playing Naira and Sirat (especially Naira) in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. To Rajan Shahi Sir, To Star Plus, to the Show, to my Co-Stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest memories & moments I could have ever asked for. Without all of you, I wouldn't be the person I am today."

The actress further added, "It's rare to get a chance to be a part of something that's beautiful, historic, and incredible. And finally to our well-wishers, thank you for falling in love with Naira & Sirat and supporting our journey till the end. I'll miss this more than anything."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Exits; Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod Start Shooting In Udaipur? (PICS)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan Shares First & Last Scenes Of KaIra; Swati Chitnis misses The Actor

Meanwhile, Mohsin had shared a picture with Rajan Shahi and Shivangi on his Instagram story, and wrote, "And yes...MashaAllah This dude just keeps getting younger day by day and this girl jus keeps getting prettier." To this Shivangi replied by sharing the same on her Insta story, "Yes definitely @rajan.shahi.543 does gets younger day by day and you look handsome as always @khan_mohsinkhan."

Well, we are sure that fans will definitely miss the adorable jodi- Mohsin and Shivangi on-screen.