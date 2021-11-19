Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi To Play Grown-Up Anandi In Balika Vadhu 2?

On popular demand, the makers of Balika Vadhu came up with the second season. The show addresses the grave issue of child marriage through the trials and tribulations of an innocent child bride, Anandi. While the first season focused on a Rajasthani backdrop of child marriage, Balika Vadhu 2 focuses on a Gujarati background on the same subject and stars Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani in the lead roles.

Balika Vadhu 2 was launched in August, 2021. As per the latest report, the show is all set to take a time leap. As per TOI report, the makers have roped in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi to play the grown-up Anandi, which is currently played by Shreya Patel.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "After contemplating several names to play the grown-up Anandi, the makers zeroed in on Shivangi to play the part. It's the second instalment of a popular show, and we are leaving no stone unturned to get the perfect cast in place. Shivangi is a good performer and fits the bill perfectly. We look forward to having her join the cast on the set and commence the shoot.

The source further added, "The time leap is scheduled to be introduced by the end of November or beginning of next month." The makers or Shivangi is yet to confirm about the same.

Shivangi and Mohsin Khan, who were seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, exited the show after it took a leap. While Mohsin is busy shooting music video and other projects, Shivangi was seen holidaying in Dubai. She had shared a few stunning pictures from her visit on her Instagram account.

