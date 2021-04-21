Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Devyani Meets Sirat; Kartik & Sirat To Get Engaged In Goa!

Devyani Meets Sirat

In the upcoming episodes, Sirat meets Naira's choti dadi, Devyani, who is extremely happy and asks Sirat not to leave them forever. While Kartik's dadi reveals to Devyani and Kirti that they have decided to get Kartik and Sirat married, Kirti is shocked and gets worried for her brother. She asks him if he is getting married because family forced him or if it is his decision. Kartik tells Kirti not to worry as it is his decision.

Kartik's father Manish is not happy as he feels Sirat is taking advantage while dadi tries to convince him, but to avail.

Kartik & Sirat Have Some Fun Moments

As per the latest spoiler, the family members prepare for Kartik and Naira's wedding festivities. Everyone is happy but Sirat is not as she is upset that she won't be able to practice. But Kartik surprises her by shifting the engagement venue. Apparently, the engagement will be happening in Goa. The family plan to have it at a resort and the whole family leaves for that. Sirat is also happy and gets excited as Kartik shifts their engagement venue and by mistake, she pushes him into the pool. The duo has some fun moments as Kartik too pushes Sirat into the pool.

Sirat Pranks Kartik!

In the upcoming promo, Sirat is shown drowning and tells Kartik to save her as she doesn't know swimming. Kartik gets tensed and we assume that as he too jumps into the pool to save her Sirat might reveal him that she pranked Kartik.

Will Sirat Get Engaged To Kartik Or Will Ranveer-Sirat Come Face To Face?

Meanwhile, the elders will be seen organising a small puja to offer their prayers for the wedding to God, and Kartik along with Dadi and Sirat leave for their engagement shopping. While trying the outfits, Sirat remembers the time she was going to get married to Ranveer and was happily dancing around. Seeing a heartbroken Sirat, Kartik consoles her and tells to forget the painful past and look forward to the future.

Will Sirat and Ranveer come face to face during her engagement with Kartik? Will the engagement happen? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.