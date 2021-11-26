Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Kairav Saves Abhimanyu From Getting Arrested; Akshu & Neel Plan A Surprise
Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai underwent a major change and the show has been doing really well. The ratings have improved and fans are loving the new leads Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu and Akshara so much that they have nicknamed them AbhiRa. The duo is facing tough time to express their love for each other. For Aarohi's sake Akshara decides to stay away from Abhimanyu and as per her bhai Kairav's plan she leaves to Pune.
In
the
upcoming
episode,
as
Akshara
leaves
to
Pune,
she
and
Abhimanyu
come
face
to
face
but
won't
be
able
to
talk
to
each
other
because
of
Akshara's
wrong
confession
that
she
doesn't
love
Abhi.
He
is
extremely
hurt
and
he
shows
his
anger
on
biker,
who
abuses
his
girlfriend
in
front
of
him.
Police
interupt
their
fight
and
it
is
then
Kairav
saves
Abhi
from
police.
At the same time, Kairav gets to know that Akshara's confession from Abhi and is shocked about her sacrifice.
In Birla house, family is worried about Abhimanyu as he is heartbroken. Although Abhi is in no mood to celebrate his birthday, Neel and his mother convince Akshara to help them in Abhi's birthday surprise. Akshara somehow agrees and helps Neel in planning a surprise for Abhi.
What is the surprise? Will Abhi get to know Akshara is involved in this? If yes, how will he react? Has Akshara delayed her journey to Pune until Abhi's birthday?
Well, you will have to watch the upcoming episodes to get answers for all these questions.