Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Kairav Saves Abhimanyu From Getting Arrested; Akshu & Neel Plan A Surprise

Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai underwent a major change and the show has been doing really well. The ratings have improved and fans are loving the new leads Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu and Akshara so much that they have nicknamed them AbhiRa. The duo is facing tough time to express their love for each other. For Aarohi's sake Akshara decides to stay away from Abhimanyu and as per her bhai Kairav's plan she leaves to Pune.

In the upcoming episode, as Akshara leaves to Pune, she and Abhimanyu come face to face but won't be able to talk to each other because of Akshara's wrong confession that she doesn't love Abhi. He is extremely hurt and he shows his anger on biker, who abuses his girlfriend in front of him. Police interupt their fight and it is then Kairav saves Abhi from police.



At the same time, Kairav gets to know that Akshara's confession from Abhi and is shocked about her sacrifice.

In Birla house, family is worried about Abhimanyu as he is heartbroken. Although Abhi is in no mood to celebrate his birthday, Neel and his mother convince Akshara to help them in Abhi's birthday surprise. Akshara somehow agrees and helps Neel in planning a surprise for Abhi.

What is the surprise? Will Abhi get to know Akshara is involved in this? If yes, how will he react? Has Akshara delayed her journey to Pune until Abhi's birthday?

Well, you will have to watch the upcoming episodes to get answers for all these questions.