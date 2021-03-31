Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kartik Decides To Marry Sirat But There's A Twist!

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are keeping the audiences hooked to the show with unexpected twists. As the viewers are aware, Sirat entered Goenka house to help Kartik and she had even been taking care of Kairav. They had developed special connection. However, Manish doesn't like it.

In the latest episode, Manish was seen lashing out at Kartik and ordered him to marry Riya. An angry Kartik told Manish that Riya does not even exists for him. Later, Manish also insulted Sirat, which didn't go down well with Kartik. Although Kartik tried to make Manish understand that Sirat was helping them, Manish doesn't listen to him. It is then, Kartik, who got angry at Manish shocked everyone by telling that he will marry Sirat.

In the upcoming episode, Kartik will be seen feeling guilty for telling Manish that he would be marrying Sirat. He is extremely upset with his decision and decides to apologise to Sirat. However, Dadi asks him not to feel guilty as he has made a right decision for Kairav. Also, he gets a letter that is written by Kairav, who is aware that Sirat is not Naira, but still wants her as his mamma.

On the way, Kartik gets to meet banjaran, who asks him not to change his decision. This puts Kartik in dilemma. Finally, he meets Sirat, who is not ready to listen to him and is extremely upset. The duo get into fight in boxing ring, and later, Kartik manages to tell Sirat about his decision to marry her. We assume that Sirat gets to read Kairav's letter and gets into confusion. But Kartik tries to convince her that their marriage will be a fake one.

Will Sirat agree to marry Kartik? How will Manish, Riya and others react? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

