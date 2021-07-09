Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Major TWISTS! Banjaran Predicts Sirat's Future; Ranveer Coughs Blood!

Narendranath Plans Evil Against Sirat

In the latest promo, as the family is having fun at the occasion, Ranveer's father Narendranath has some evil plan! He plans to frame Sirat and take pictures of Sirat and Kartik when they are together. It is also being said that he will get the duo locked in a room and take photographs of them while they come out together.

Banjaran Predicts Sirat's Future

Meanwhile, banjaran (played by Aparna Nair), who had predicted Sirat's future, will be back again. She will yet again predict her future, tells her that her future is going to change soon and will finally be able to live with the one she loves, but Sirat ignores it saying that she is already with the man of her life.

But the banjaran tells Sirat that it's not her destiny and god has some other plans for her. She also tells her that her life will soon start with a person whose name starts with the letter 'K'.

Kartik, Ranveer & Sirat Dance Together

On the other hand, Goenkas get busy with Manish and Swarna's wedding celebration, and Kartik asks Dadi to do the rituals. Kartik, Ranveer and Sirat are also seen dancing together.

Ranveer Coughs Blood

Another major twist is that, in the upcoming episode, Ranveer goes missing and Sirat starts looking for him. Ranveer will be in the bathroom, coughing badly, and he notices blood coming out of his mouth.

It is being said that after Sirat finds out about the same, she decides to be with Ranveer, taking care of him.

Is Ranveer alright? Or is Ranveer faking to get Sirat's attention? Or is this also a part of Narendranath's plan? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.