Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Riya Gets Stuck In Her Own Trap; Karan Kundra To Enter As Sirat's Ex-Lover

The makers of Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been keeping the viewers hooked to television screens. Lookalike of Naira, Sirat's entry in Kartik's life has changed many things. Sirat, who feels strong connection with Kartik and his kids, is in now in Goenka house to support Kartik and his kids. Recently, Kartik had even proposed her for a fake wedding when his father ordered him to marry Riya.

Riya has been trying to trap Sirat and make Goenka family against her, so that she can marry Kartik. She also gets Sheela to the house to know about Sirat's past, but Sheela doesn't reveal anything.

In the latest episode, Kartik leaves Akshu baby (Akshara) with Sirat as she would be enjoying playing with her. Riya, who doesn't like it, hides the baby. The family get worried as Akshu go missing and everyone, especially Riya blames Sirat for the same. Riya tries to become heroine by getting baby in front of family, who are worried. However, she gets stuck in her own trap, as she doesn't find Akshu where she had hidden.

Sirat doubts Riya is behind the same and warns her. We assume that finally Sirat finds the baby.

In the upcoming episodes, as Sirat is all set to marry Kartik, she decides to tell Kartik about her past. As she tells about her past, Karan Kundra's entry would be shown, so we assume that she tells him about her ex-lover Ranveer, which is played by Karan.

As per the pictures doing the rounds on social media, we assume he will create trouble when Sirat is all set to marry Kartik.

Karan had shared a few pictures on his Instagram account and hinted about his entry. Sharing his picture, the actor wrote, "Tera mera rishta puraana!" He also shared the entry scene video and captioned, "When director @romeshkalra says: 'chal entry kar..' #Ranveer #yrkkh."

