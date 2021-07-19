Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Team Bids Farewell To Karan Kundra; Here's How Ranveer's Track Will End!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news for its storyline. The makers had introduced Ranveer's track, post Naira's death and Sirat's entry. Since Karan's was a cameo appearance, his track has come to an end. The team bid farewell to the actor.

As per TOI report, Karan has completed the shoot of his parting shots. The crew organised a heartfelt farewell for him, however, the show's producer was not a part of the celebration but extended his wishes through a phone call. The YRKKH team brought a special cake for him and presented him a bouquet of roses. Karan shared a few pictures on his Instagram stories.

Earlier, regarding his track, Karan had told the leading daily, "My role has many layers and it was interesting to shoot in different locations for the show. Due to restrictions in Mumbai, we had relocated outside and then again came back to Mumbai to shoot at Film City. To get an interesting role like this is a great opportunity. I have always enjoyed roles that have a proper start and ending."

Coming back to the show and how his track will end... as the audiences are aware, Ranveer is shown suffering from a serious disease. While Kartik is aware of it, Ranveer doesn't gather courage to tell it to Sirat. However, in the upcoming episode, Sirat will get to know about Ranveer's health and she will rush to the hospital. Apparently, Ranveer will die and with that, Karan Kundra's journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will also come to an end.

We assume that Ranveer will take Kartik's promise to take care of Sirat and the duo will end up living together again, post Ranveer's death.

