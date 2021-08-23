Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Take Generation Leap; Kartik Aka Mohsin Khan Planning To Quit The Show?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular and most loved shows on television. After Hina Khan and Karan Mehra left the show, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have been main pillars of the show. Fans love Mohsin and Shivangi as Kartik and Naira/Sirat. It was one of the top five shows on the TRP chart. Of late, the show's ratings have dropped and the makers are trying their best to get the show back on the TRP chart. They introduced Sirat's track and then Karan Kundrra entered the show. Looks like nothing is working!

The makers have now apparently decided to take yet another BIG leap on the show. It is being said that they are planning generation leap. But the bad news is that Mohsin doesn't wish to play older character and is planning to quit the show!

Yes, you read it right! As per TOI report, Mohsin doesn't want to play an older character and has decided to take a short break. Apparently, he wants to try out different mediums like OTT and movies along with television.

Latest TRP Ratings: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Retains 5th Place; Yeh Hai Chahatein Witnesses A Jump

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Yes, Mohsin is planning to move on. Since the show is going in for a generation leap, he wouldn't want to play an older character. So he decided to take a short break. Along with television, he would now want to try out different mediums like OTT and movies."

It is also being said that the makers are planning some interesting twists and Mohsin will be a part of the show for some more time, and later his exit will be planned.

Vivian Dsena & Drashti Dhami In Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon 2? Here's When The Show Might Go On Floors!

The source further revealed, "It's all amicable between him and the production house. Mohsin has always considered producer Rajan Shahi his mentor and guide and he too has spoken highly about Mohsin in his interviews. He is likely to be a part of show for some more time after which his exit will be planned."