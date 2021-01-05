Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Shivangi Exit? Did The Actress & Rajan Shahi Have Difference Over The Track?

Rajan Shahi & Team Had Differences With His Team Over Upcoming Track!

Recently, the producer of the show Rajan Shah also revealed that no final decision was taken and when the decision will be made, there will be a huge emotional impact on all the actors and the team. He even added that Shivangi broke down a couple of times. The latest reports suggest that Rajan Shahi had differences with his team regarding Naira's death, which led to a fall out between the producer and the actress.

However, there are also reports that Shivangi might re-enter the show in a new avatar! So what is upcoming twist all about? Read on!

YRKKH’s Upcoming Twist: Naira Meets With An Accident

According to Spotboye report, in the upcoming episode, the Goenkas will be on their way to seek blessings from their kuldevi. While returning, their vehicle meets with an accident.

YRKKH Spoiler: Naira Falls Off The Vehicle!

Apparently, Kartik tries to save Naira, but Naira tells Kartik that there is no hope for her to live since the glass can break any moment so he has to let her go. The duo will have an emotional breakdown and Naira will fall off the vehicle.

How Kartik Manages His Kids Post Naira’s Death?

The upcoming episodes will focus on how devastated Kartik manages to take care of his kids after Naira's death, and will he tell his kids about their mother's death!

No Differences Between Rajan & Shivangi; Actress To Re-Enter In New Avatar!

About the reports of Shivangi and Rajan Shahi's creative difference, the report suggests that it's not true and Shivangi will enter the show in all new avatar.