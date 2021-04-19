Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Vatsal Sheth Tests Positive For COVID-19; Urges People To Stay Home & Safe

Since last few days, COVID-19 cases have increased and it has been a major concern. Not just common man, but several celebrities have been affected by the second wave of Coronavirus. The latest celebrity who has tested positive for COVID-19 is Vatsal Sheth, who was last seen in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

The actor shared a picture of himself on his Instagram and Twitter accounts to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He captioned his monochrome picture as +ve and urged people to stay home and safe.

He wrote, "Hogaye hum bhi COVID-19 +VE I am following all the safety protocols under the right advice. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay home & stay safe🙏."

Fans and celebrities wished him speedy recover. Suniel Shetty commented, "Take care vatsal ... get well soon," Nauheed Cyrusi wrote, "Ohooo!!! Staywell and recover soon!🌸," Siddharth Malhotra commented, "Take care brother" and Himansh Kohli wrote, "Take care bro! Get well soon. 🤗🌷."

After Paras Kalnawat, Anupamaa actors Ashish Mehrotra, Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and producer Rajan Shahi tested positive for the virus. Other actors who are affected by the second wave of COVID-19 are- Namish Taneja, Nikki Tamboli, Monalisa, Sumeet Vyas and Nishant Singh Malkhani.

Radhika Pandit's mother and Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul passed away due to COVID-19 recently.

Meanwhile, currently, 15-day lockdown has been imposed by Maharashtra government and the shooting of the shows and films have been cancelled. Many shows have shifted their shooting places to Goa, Hyderabad, Surat and other places to keep their shows going.

