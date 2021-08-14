Yesha Rughani AKA Zara Quits Hero: Gayab Mode On; Abhishek Nigam Pens Emotional ‘Goodbye’ Note

Yesha Rughani, who is playing the role of Zara in Hero: Gayab Mode On, has quit the show recently. The actress shot her last scene on August 11, 2021. Yesha's exit from Hero: Gayab Mode On has indeed left everyone shock as the reason behind it is still unknown. Her co-star Abhishek Nigam recently penned an emotional note to say 'goodbye' to his dear friend.

The actor shared a series of pictures with Yesha Rughani on Instagram and captioned the post as, "GOODBYES are not Forever. Goodbyes are not end. They simply mean I will miss you until we meet again. Posting these memories that I created with from day 1 till Now. You hold a special place in my heart and the show Zara (PS: I know you gonna say call me Yesha) but you are my Zara forever, we will miss you and the food you used to bring (maasi made Ofcourse) your room where we used to chill all day and your positive energy🥺 OK lastly I wish you all the best for your future and your life ahead. You gonna rock it girl ❤️☺️ @yesharughani #veerzara."

See the post here

In the above pictures, Yesha and Abhishek are looking stunning together. Their chemistry and strong bond of friendship can be seen reflecting in every frame. Well, it is indeed an emotional moment for Abhishek Nigam as he was very much attached to her.

For the unversed, Yesha Rughani joined Hero: Gayab Mode On in November 2020. Interestingly, she worked hard on her character and followed a strict diet for the same. Talking about the show, Hero: Gayab Mode On also stars Abhishek Nigam's brother Siddharth Nigam, Manish Wadhwa, Ajay Gehl, Ram Awana, Abhishek Sharma, Shweta Dadhich, Samreedhi Mehra, Surbhi Mehra, Sonia Singh, Nitesh Pandey and many others in key roles.