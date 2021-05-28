YouTuber Gaurav Sharma Arrested By Delhi Police For Posting Video Of His ‘Flying’ Dog

A Delhi-based YouTuber named Gaurav Sharma was arrested for posting a video on the social media platform in which he strapped his dog to a bundle of helium balloons outside a building. The 32-year-old was booked by the South Delhi police after officials from 'People For Animals’ filed a complaint against him.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur has confirmed that Gaurav has been arrested on charges of cruelty to the animal as he risked his pet’s life by tying balloons on its back. Thakur said, “We registered an FIR under sections of the Disaster Management Act and Prevention to Cruelty to Animals Act. The accused, a resident of Panchseel Vihar in Malviya Nagar, was arrested, but released later on Thursday evening, as it is a bailable offence. He told us he is a YouTuber and made the video for his channel.”

It must be noted that the video in question was shot on May 21 and has already been deleted from YouTube. It was released under the title 'Flying Dollar with helium gas balloon'. Gaurav Sharma has also issued another video apologising for the earlier video.

In the now-deleted video, Gaurav was seen standing atop a car with his Pomeranian, who starts floating in the air after he lets go of the dog. A woman was also seen in the video whilst it showed how the YouTuber got ready with drones and other equipment and then drove to get some balloons. The video had captured the dog floating in the air for some brief moments.

Gaurav Sharma, who has over 4.15 million subscribers on YouTube, has issued an apology whilst stating that he took all safety precautions before flying up Dollar. However, the apology video did not calm his followers down as many of them continued to express their displeasure and anger in the comment section.