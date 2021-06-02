Popular Youtuber Jitendra Aka Jeetu Jaan Arrested For Alleged Murder Of His Wife Komal Agarwal

Popular Youtuber Jitendra who is also known as Jeetu Jaan was been arrested by the Bhandup Police in connection with his wife Komal Agarwal's demise. Komal was found hanging from the ceiling fan. Initially, the police authorities had registered a case of accidental death but soon Komal's mother and sister filed a case of abetment to suicide, intimidation and culpable homicide on Jitendra.

The arrest soon took place after the complaint under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC was made against the Youtuber. According to a news report in Hindustan Times, Komal Agarwal's family revealed that her husband would assault her regularly over household duties. Komal's sister Priya added, "If Jitendra had physically abused Komal so many times, it is not difficult to imagine that he may have killed her."

Karan Mehra Arrested By Mumbai Police For Allegedly Hitting Wife Nisha Rawal; Details Inside

YouTuber Gaurav Sharma Arrested By Delhi Police For Posting Video Of His 'Flying' Dog

The police authorities are currently extensively investigating the matter to find out whether the demise was a result of suicide or if there has been an alleged murder. Komal Agarwal had allegedly run away with Jeetu Jaan on March 4, 2021, against the wishes of her family after dating him for two months. Senior Inspector Sham Shinde of Bhandup Police has stated, "We have arrested Jitendra and are investigating the case. We are waiting for the post-mortem report to find out whether she was killed and then hanged or was forced to hang herself."

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.