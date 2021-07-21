YRKKH Fame Anshul Pandey & Priyanka Udhwani Call It Quits; They Blame Each Other For The Ugly Breakup

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Anshul Pandey and Priyanka Udhwani have ended their relationship after dating each other for six years. Priyanka, who had played Anshul's wife in the Hina Khan-starrer, decided to end her relationship with him due to his unfaithful nature. The actress accused him of cheating on her, however, he has a different story to tell about her accusations.

In an interview with Times of India, Priyanka Udhwani said that Anshul Pandey left her alone when she was unwell. She claimed that he was with a girl then. She said, "I had my first vaccine jab last week and was down with a high fever. He left the house at 7 pm and told me that he would be back in a couple of hours. However, he returned only the next evening. I learnt about his whereabouts through his Instagram stories and realised that he was with a girl. I decided to end the relationship and posted about the same on my social media page."

The actress also revealed that a couple of girls sent her messages and informed her about his weird behaviour with them. She further added that Anshul has been treating her badly, hence, she decided to break up with him. "He is a toxic person and caused a lot of negativity in my life. After breaking up, I feel happy and liberated. I want to come out of this as a happy and strong person," Priyanka Udhwani added.

On the other hand, Anshul Pandey's side of the story has something different to tell and he refuted all the claims made by Priyanka Udhwani. He told the same portal, "If we came as far as six years together, I am sure there must have been more mental happiness than emotional exhaustion. The irony is she hasn't even spoken to me about this. We shouldn't make assumptions."

Anshul Pandey further said that he has not cheated on her and revealed that she knew about his plans. On top of it, he stated that Priyanka wasn't there for him when he had got his jab. "We had a fight then and she didn't even want to be around me. It's easy to say that I was partying with other girls, but one should take into account that there were three guys there as well. Why not ask me about it instead of putting up something that's convenient to her on social media? She can fight with me, leave for Goa and be unreachable for weeks - how is that okay?," the Hello Mini actor said.

Anshul said that Priyanka has blocked him everywhere, hence, he can't reach out to her. Talking about their relationship, the couple started working together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2014. A year later, they started dating each other. A few months ago, Priyanka and Anshul had also shared some romantic pictures of themselves on their respective social media handles. Fans are now curious to know who is right and who is wrong.