YRKKH's Harshad Chopda On Taking Breaks; Reveals How Difficult It Is To Make Place In Audience's Heart

Harshad Chopda, who was last seen on Bepannaah, is currently seen playing the role of Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Although he was seen in a couple of music videos, from Bepannaah to YRKKH, fans had to wait for long time to watch him on-screen.

The actor started his career in 2006 and did a few shows. He has been choosy about his projects and took breaks between shows. When asked about the same, he said that it is not a conscious decision to take break, but he was not getting good opportunities. He said that he is workaholic and went berserk when he didn't get work of his choice. He added that during his break he learnt other skills.

Harshad was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, "YRKKH is my 10th show! It's not a conscious decision to take a break of two-three years after every show, the reason is lack of good opportunity. I'm a workaholic and initially, when I didn't get the work of my choice, I would go berserk. But then I realised work is not just about what you're doing outside, but inwards as well. So every time a show gets over, I work on myself. I try and learn new things. Like I've learned swimming, horse riding, yoga, guitar, drums and so on."

He further added that it is not about getting good or bad offers, but he couldn't see himself in the roles that he was offered. He said that wherever he is now, he is because of his NO's. He added that he has set a target in his bank account and whenever the amount comes below a certain limit, he says yes to a good project.

Coming back to YRKKH, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were the face of the show and were a huge hit. When asked if it is difficult to make place in audience's heart and live up to their expectations, he said, "Whatever I do, I give my 100 percent to it. The show was never presented to me as an already running show. Instead, I got to see it as a new show."