YRKKH: Shivangi Joshi Opens Up About Learning Boxing To Play Sirat, Says It Is One Of The Toughest Sports

As the viewers are already aware, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been going through some major changes. Naira is shown dead and the makers have introduced Naira's lookalike, Sirat, who will be seen playing the role of a boxer. Ashita Dhawan and Hrishikesh Pandey have also joined the show as Sirat’s parents.

And now, Shivangi Joshi has shared a post on her social media account of her training and workout sessions for the role. The actress gave glimpses of the hard work she has been putting in to perform the sport of boxing on the show.

Shivangi shared a series of videos and wrote about her experience of learning to box. She said, “#sirat and boxing both were something very new to me. To be Sirat I had to learn the art of boxing. I must admit that boxing is one of the toughest sports I have come across. One wrong move and the game's over. It does require alot of precision, accuracy, power and swiftness. A special thank you to my amazing trainer @balkrishnashetty08 for making me do these rigorous training in such a short span of time. Je toh bas shuruwat hai @onepunchmma_ @totalcombatfitness Keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai and keep spreading love and hope to all #sirat #whatmyluck” Check out the post below:

For the uninitiated, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently completed 12 years on the small screen on January 12. Producer Rajan Shahi and the entire cast and crew of the show came together for a Pooja and other celebrations for having achieved the rare feat and completing 3300 episodes.

In the meantime, the makers have been sharing many promos to build excitement around Shivangi’s re-entry in a new avatar. Take a look!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Hrishikesh Pandey To Play Shivangi Joshi's Father; Meet Sirat's Family

ALSO READ: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Completes 12 Years, Producer Rajan Shahi Thanks Audience For Their Love