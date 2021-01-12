Yuva Diwas 2021, A Bright Future For The Youth Means A Bright Future For The Nation, Says &TV Artists

National Youth Day is also known as Yuva Diwas, celebrated on 12th of January every year since 1985, marks India's most significant social reformer, thinker and philosopher's birthday; Swami Vivekanand.

In line with this year theme of 'Channeling Youth Power for Nation Building' & TV's youth artists, Herod Antipas (Rudra Soni) from Yeshu, Gudiya (Sarika Bahroliya) from Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari and Kate (Ashna Kishore) from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan share their views.

Rudra Soni says, "The youth is the future of the nation and, being a part of the Indian yuva, I am proud to take the onus of being responsible, not only for my overall growth but in uplifting others around me. Just how once Swami Vivekanand Ji said that the power lies within you, I through my work aim to bring about a staggering difference, hoping that someday artists in the coming years look up to me like I do to my seniors."

Adding on Aashna Kishore shares, "I would like to wish the youth of India a very joyous Yuva Diwas. I hope they youth today, achieve great heights in their chosen field and make the nation proud. This Yuvas Diwas I consider one of Swami JI's teachings, "Never underestimate yourself". In line with this motto, this year, I will step out of my comfort zone and venture in the unknown without a shred of doubt."

Adding onto the sentiments, Sarika Bahroliya shares, "The aim behind celebrating Yuva Diwas is to make the youth aware of Swami Ji's lifestyle, his sacrifices and how we too must bring about positive changes in ourselves. The youth plays an integral role in shaping the future and being one myself; I aspire to do my nation proud through my work and actions. Yuva Diwas Ki Hardik Shubkamnayein!"

ALSO READ: Anu Ranjan & Shashi Ranjan's ITA Awards Completes 20 Years; TV Fraternity To Come Together To Celebrate

ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 9 Fame Babita Phogat And Husband Vivek Suhag Blessed With A Baby Boy