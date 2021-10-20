Yuvika Chaudhary On Her Arrest And Subsequent Bail: Law Comes Above Everything Else For Me

Actress and Bigg Boss 9 contestant Yuvika Chaudhary was arrested on October 18, 2021, over a casteist slur in a video that she posted online a few months ago. The Om Shanti Om actress was booked under the SC/ST Act and was later granted interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Now, she is back in Mumbai and resumed shooting for her upcoming projects.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Yuvika Chaudhary spoke about her arrest and subsequent bail. The actress said, "I didn't know until a few days ago that a case had been filed against me. When I got a notice, I was in Pune shooting for a project. I had to leave everything and go for the investigations. As a law-abiding citizen of India, the law comes above everything else for me and hence I travelled immediately to Haryana. There the police asked me several questions and they even have the phone through which the video was uploaded. I am back in Mumbai now but I hope everything gets sorted soon."

Yuvika also feels that there are other important issues in the country, which are needed to be addressed. However, just because she is a public figure, she has had to pay a price for her statement. The diva said, "Six months ago too, I had said that I didn't use the word for anyone and I didn't even know the meaning of it. I can never do such a thing. But now since it has happened, I can only apologise as much as I can."

The actress further stated that her husband Prince Narula stood by her side like a rock. She feels glad to have him as her life partner. Let us tell you, both Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula have already apologised on social media for their mistake. Talking about the couple, they will be seen in a ULLU App web series, Shabana.