Yuvika Chaudhary's Birthday Celebration With Hubby Prince Narula Is All Things Love

Yuvika Chaudhary celebrates her birthday today (August 2) and she rang in the same in the most special manner with her husband Prince Narula. Yuvika also took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebrations. Her friends from the TV industry also showered her with birthday wishes.

Talking about the same, Yuvika Chaudhary shared a post wherein she can be seen planting a kiss in her husband Prince Narula's cheeks. The Om Shanti Om actress then can be seen posing amidst the lovely decoration at her place. One can see red balloons and streamers flood the entire room. Yuvika captioned it using a red heart and a blue Nazar emoji. Take a look at the same.

Her friends from the industry like Vishal Singh, Mahhi Vij, Pavitra Punia and Shweta Pandit wished Yuvika Chaudhary in the comments section. Her husband Prince Narula also commented on the post. He wrote, "Happy birthday day baby Bhagwan Tujhe Sare Kushiya De De Mere Hisse Ke Bhe Tujhe Mil Jai Love You Bht Sara."

Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary Trends After She Uses Casteist Slur In Her Latest Vlog; Actress Apologises

Earlier in May, Yuvika Chaudhary had embroiled herself in a controversy after she had accidentally used the word 'Bhangi' in her vlog that had not gone down well with the netizens. Some of them even demanded the Naughty At 40 actress' arrest due to the same. However, Yuvika was quick to issue an apology for her vlog. She had stated, "Hi guys I didn't know the meaning of that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone. I apologise to each n everyone I hope you understand love you all."

Prince Narula Breaks His Silence On Wife Yuvika's Casteist Slur Controversy, Says They Don't Believe In Caste

Not only this, but her husband Prince Narula also released his statement and came in support of his wife. The Roadies judge said that he and his wife do not believe in casteism. He added that Yuvika had apologised for hurting the sentiments of people unintentionally by using that word and now people should focus on larger problems at hand. On the work front, the couple has appeared in music videos like 'Pyaar Hoya' and 'Jhuti Soh' together.