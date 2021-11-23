Yuvika Chaudhary Says ‘I Don’t Believe In Caste, I Only Believe In Humanity'

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary has been in the for using a casteist slur in one of her viral vlogs. In May 2021, she had made a video with her husband Prince Narula, in which she was seen getting ready. To describe how bad she looks, Yuvika used a casteist slur which didn't go down well with several social media users. They trended a hashtag #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary on Twitter.

Apart from that, she was also booked by the Haryana Police after receiving a complaint from a Dalit rights activist. Amidst all, Yuvika Chaudhary recently had a candid chat with Peeping Moon, in which she opened up about the controversy and revealed how it affected her mentally.

The Om Shanti Om actress said, "Whatever happens with you for the first time, you get affected by that. I am happy that my husband and my family are a big support. It took me time to be normal. I have done nothing wrong. Mujhe aisa lag raha tha ki maine kisi ka khoon kar diya hai (I felt like I murdered someone). Being artists, we are not here to hurt anybody. I strongly feel strict action should be taken against people who drop in illogical or abusive comments on social media posts."

The Bigg Boss 9 contestant Yuvika Chaudhary also stated that she paid the price for being a celebrity. The diva also said that people abused her a lot on social media. Yuvika clearly stated that she doesn't believe in any caste. She said, "I don't believe in caste, I only believe in humanity."

Talking about the issue, Yuvika Chaudhary and her husband Prince Narula had issued an apology on social media. They had also stated that they didn't know the meaning of that word. Looks like, Yuvika is very much disturbed with the netizens' comments and the trouble she had to go through for mistakenly using that word.