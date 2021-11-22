Zain Imam On Rumours of Him Entering Bigg Boss 15 As Wild Card Entrant: I Don't Even Watch The Show

Of late Naamkaran actor Zain Imam, who was last sen in Ek Brahm-Sarvagun Sampanna, has been in the news. The actor was earlier speculated to enter Colors' show Udaariyaan and, now, there have been reports of his entry on Bigg Boss 15 as wild card entry. However, the actor has denied the rumour and clarified that he doesn't even watch the show.

The actor also added that the makers have been approaching him for three years now, but he hasn't given a thought if he should participate or not.

Zain was quoted by TOI as saying, "I don't even watch the show, why will I enter as a wild card contestant. If I want to do the show, I will be a part of it from the first day. The makers of Bigg Boss have been approaching me for three years now, but I have not thought about whether I want to participate in it. I believe in keeping a low profile and the show is anything but that. I am not ready right now to create content on Bigg Boss and get into fights and drama. If in the future, I feel comfortable, I will accept it."

The actor said that he has been getting offers for television shows but added that it was getting monotonous and hence, he decided to take a break. He said that he wants to do different things and venture into other zones.

Zain has been a part of a music video and a web show. He said that he wants to focus on web, films or create good content. He was not able to do this as he was continuously doing TV.

The handsome hunk has been linked to a few actresses previously. However, the actor clarifies that he is single and said that if he finds someone, people will get to know. He added that he is looking for someone who respects everyone and has good vibes, but currently, he only focussing on work.