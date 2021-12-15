Zain Imam, Reem Shaikh & Akshit Sukhija In Colors’ New Show Fanaa; Promo To Be Shot Soon!

Several new shows are in the pipeline and Colors' new show is one of them. Now, the details of the show have been revealed. According to TOI report, the new show is titled Fanaa and it will be a love story. It is being said that Zain Imam, who was last seen in Ek Bhram-Sarvagun Sampanna, Tujhse Hai Raabta's Reem Shaikh and Shubharambh's Akshit Sukhija will play the lead roles in the show.

Interestingly, Zain will play anti-hero in the show. Akshit will be seen in a positive role. While a few reports suggests that it is Gul Khan's new show, TOI report suggests that it will be produced by Dipti Kalwani, who produced Zains's previous show EBSS.

About the show, a source was quoted as saying, "It's a love triangle and an interesting concept. While Akshit will play a positive character, Zain's will be negative. A promo will be shot in a week's time and the show will go on floors soon after." Apparently, the show will be aired on Colors TV. However, the actors haven't confirmed about the same yet!

Meanwhile, Zain has been hitting the headlines as there were reports of his participation in Bigg Boss 15. There were also speculations that he would be seen in Colors' popular show Udaariyaan. However, the actor rubbished both the reports!

He had recently revealed that although he has been getting offers from television, he is not taking them up as he feels it gets monotonous. Also, he added that he wants to do different things and venture into other zones. He said that he wants to focus on web, films or create good content, which he was not able to do when he was continuously doing TV.

On the other hand, Akshit was last seen in Lakshmi Ghar Aayi, which was a family drama and ended in just two months.