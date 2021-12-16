Zain Imam & Reem Shaikh On Bagging Colors' Show Fanaa Tere Ishq Mein

Recently, there were reports of Colors' new show Fanaa, a love story! It was said that Naamkaran's Zain Imam, Shubharambh's Akshit Sukhija and Tujhse Hai Raabta's Reem Shaik will be playing the lead roles in the show. It was also said that Zain will play anti-hero in the show. Now, more details of the show has been revealed and the lead actors, Zain and Reem spoke about bagging the roles in the show.

While Zain revealed what made him take up the show, Reem, who is happy to be back on TV, said that the show has a fantastic story.

Zain is excited to return to TV after Naamkaran. He said that the layered character and the storyline made him take up the show.

He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The layered character and the story-line prompted me to take up the show. While there's a buzz that my character will be negative, I would want my fans and the viewers to wait and watch the show and then judge the characters. I'm excited to be back with a TV show after a gap. The production house has delivered many popular shows and I'm certain that 'Fanaa' will also win many hearts. Excited and thrilled to work with Reem. Looking forward for the show to hit the TV screens."

On the other hand, Reem said, "It feels great to be back on TV and once again become a part of people's lives. Now I feel more responsible as my fans have high expectations from me and I promise to do my best. The show has a fantastic story and people will see a different version of me... so expect the unexpected!"

The show is titled Fanaa Tere Ishq Mein and it will be produced by Dipti Kalwani. While Zain will be seen as a suave businessman and a tech-genius, Reem will play the role of a Paakhi, an eternal optimist and a free-spirited girl, who runs an event management company. They are best friends and share every little thing about their lives with each other.

As the story unfolds, Paakhi and Agasthya's lives get a thrilling twist. Apparently, the show will go on floors soon.