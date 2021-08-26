Zareen Khan Is In A Relationship With Bigg Boss 12 Fame Shivashish Mishra; See Their Romantic Posts

Actress Zareen Khan is reportedly dating Bigg Boss 12 fame Shivashish Mishra as the couple is currently vacationing in Goa. Recently, Shivashish celebrated his birthday with his rumoured girlfriend Zareen and shared some romantic moments on Instagram. In one of the videos shared on his Instagram stories, the handsome hunk can be seen addressing the Bollywood actress as 'Sweety'.

Well, she looked beautiful in a multicoloured top and blue denim jeans. The couple can be seen having a gala time in Goa, and fans must say that they are just looking adorable together. Let us tell you, Zareen Khan and Shivashish Mishra have not yet confirmed their relationship, but their social media posts prove that they are dating each other.

A couple of days ago, on the occasion of Shivashish Mishra's birthday, Zareen Khan had shared some beautiful pictures and a video with her beau and captioned the post as, "Teda hai par Mera hai Happiest Birthday my Shiv May God bless you always with all that you wish for #BirthdayBoy #ShivashishMishra @shivashish_official #ZareenKhan."

In May 2021, Shivashish Mishra had shared a collage picture with Zareen Khan on Instagram and captioned the post as, "Mere DIL ko DIL se janabdin ki mubarrakabad !!! Wishing you a v happy and a crazy birthday sweetness !!!"

Now, it's clear that they are dating each other and fans can't stop gushing over their romantic moments. They have been congratulating the couple on social media and asking them to stay together forever.

On the professional front, Zareen Khan was last seen in a film, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which was released on the OTT platform in May 2021. Shivashish Mishra is an entrepreneur and often shares his shirtless pictures on Instagram.