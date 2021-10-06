Zeeshan Khan Confirms Dating Reyhna Pandit; Bigg Boss OTT Fame Shares Intimate Picture With Her

TV actor and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan recently confirmed his relationship with actress Reyhna Pandit. The Kumkum Bhagya star shared an intimate picture with his girlfriend on Instagram with a sweet note.

Zeeshan Khan captioned the post as, "From my bestfriend to being the love of my life, from my happiness to being my peace of mind! You are everything i wished for and more! Each second i spend with you, every breath i take in your presence fills my heart with a love that's only described in fairytales! And yes i know there are people who have their doubts and feel this sort of love cant be true, but hey people usually dont believe what they think they cant have! And i wish everyone feels the love we do, coz somethin soo magical is nothing less than a fairytale! 'YOU ARE MY GIRL AND IMMA TELL THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD, TELL EVERYBODY THAT YOURE MYYYYYYY GIRL! I LOVE YOU BABY BUNS!❤⚘."

In the above picture, Zeeshan Khan can be seen passionately kissing Reyhna Pandit in this intimate snap. The couple can be seen engaging in a romantic moment, and fans can't stop gushing over their sizzling chemistry. Notably, Reyhna replied to his lovely post by commenting, "Shy☺️ overwhelmed 😍❤️ I love you ❤️ jaan baby. Thnku for being you and giving me ur love ❤️ Forever ❤️🦋🧿."

Talking about Zeeshan Khan, the actor is famous for his bathrobe video on the internet. Because of it, he was offered to participate in Bigg Boss OTT. After a couple of weeks, Zeeshan was evicted from the show for pushing Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. After this post, Zeeshan fans must be on cloud nine after learning about their favourite star's relationship status.