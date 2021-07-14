Zindagi Ki Mehek’s Sidharrth Sipani To Get Married On July 15, Kickstarts Celebration With 'Shagun Ki Mehendi'

Zindagi Ki Mehek fame Sidharrth Sipani is all set to tie the knot with girlfriend Anisha on July 15. The couple's wedding will take place in Delhi. However, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the duo has opted for an intimate ceremony with wedding rituals being carried out in the presence of close ones.

Sidharrth had his haldi and mehendi ceremony today while Anisha's Mehendi ceremony happened yesterday. The actor can see the groom in a relaxing attire, getting mehendi applied on his hands in the pictures. He can also be seen posing in a yellow kurta with his friends at the haldi ceremony, later in the day.

Speaking about the wedding rituals, Sipani told SpotBoyE, "Anisha belongs to Kolkata and my parents live in Delhi, so we decided to get married in Delhi with just close family members, since we cannot have the Hum Aapke Hai Kaun type wedding, we decided to have the basic rituals of Haldi, Mehendi. I'm very excited as small things makes me happy. In Delhi weather is also pleasant so it's a very cosy feeling and I'm looking forward to my wedding as the countdown has begun."

In an earlier interview with TOI, the actor had also opened up about getting married amid the COVID-19 situation. He had shared that they are having an intimate ceremony with only 50 people in attendance. “As per the COVID norms, we have invited 50 people. And we are cutting down a lot of things as our priority is the health and safety of our guests. Anisha and I are happy that we are finally getting married, we don't have any problem with smaller functions, to be honest,” he said.

Sidharrth met Anisha three years ago when he was on a vacation in Bangkok. The duo became friends and later they fell in love with each other. Meanwhile, post their wedding, the couple has also planned a mini honeymoon in Goa.