2 More Arrested After CCTV Footage Of Sonali Phogat Limping Out Of Pub Goes Viral; Rahul & Vindu Seek Justice

Sonali Phogat Murder Case: 2 More Arrested

The police said that they have footage showing Sudhir making Sonali Phogat forcibly drink water that had "some obnoxious substance".

As per NDTV report, two more arrests have been made which includes the owner of the Goa restaurant (where she was partying the night before her death) and a drug dealer.

Sonali Was Brought To Goa On Pretext Of Film Shoot

Meanwhile, Sonali's brother Rinku said that Sonali was brought to Goa on the pretext of film shoot by the two accused. He was quoted by IANS as saying, "Sudhir Sagwan (PA of Phogat) told us that film shooting was there on August 24. But hotel rooms were booked only for two days, on August 22 and 23. There was no film shoot. It was false. We didn't see any actor or film shoot here."

Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Who Are Accused Sudhir Sangwan & Sukhwinder? Trio's Old Video Goes Viral

Sonali Phogat's Manager And Associate Drugged Her At Curlies Shack; Police Say Manager Has Confessed To Crime



Police Statement

Addressing the media, Goa IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "CCTV video establishes that one of the accused forcefully made Sonali consume a substance. She was given some obnoxious chemical and after that, she was not in control. At 4:30 am, the suspect took her to the toilet and there is no explanation of what they did for two hours. When confronted, accused Sukhwinder Singh and Sudhir Sangwan confessed they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made her drink it. They have been arrested and will be produced in court soon. Seems that she died under the influence of this drug."

Click here to watch the CCTV footage

Rahul, Vindu & Other Actor Seek Justice

On the other hand, her friends from entertainment industry, Rahul Vaidya and Vindu Dara Singh tweeted seeking justice for their late friend.



Rahul tweeted, "Sonali ji was drugged & murdered. I hope the ones responsible are punished asap. Cos what has been done to her is INHUMAN !!! May Justice prevail soon! 🕉🙏🏼🙏🏼 #SonaliPhogat."

Heart Breaking! Daughter Shoulders Her Mother During Last Rites

Vindu wrote, "Shocked to hear about some murder evidence in her death !! This case must be properly investigated as nowadays #Forensic science is very advanced and if anyone is guilty they must be hanged too ! #SonaliPhogatDeath."Vindu told TOI that her death came as a shock and the bigger shock was that they get to hear that it is not a natural death. He added that it is upsetting. He feels that there must be a reason why her family members felt that somebody tried to kill her. He hopes the truth comes out and he is sure that the police will investigate this fully and get to the bottom of it. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant hopes justice prevails and people get to know what really happened in the case of Sonali's untimely death.Another actor, who didn't want to be named, said that Sonali was a strong woman and was also looking forward to pursuing her acting career. The actor added that whatever happened is very sad and hopes proper investigations are carried out.

Three days after her death under mysterious circumstances, Sonali's last rites were performed on Friday in Hisar in the presence of her family members and well-wishers. The pictures of her daughter shouldering her mother's bier for last rites are doing the rounds on the internet and are breaking hearts.