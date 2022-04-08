Aakash Ahuja Reacts To The Viral 'Sindoor Scene’ From Thapki Pyar Ki 2: We Didn’t Shoot It Like That At All

Colors TV's show Thapki Pyar Ki 2 recently went off-air after a mere six-month stint on the small screen. The popular show was also in the news for its gravity-defying 'sindoor scene’ that recently went viral on social media.

For the unversed, in the viral clip, Jigyasa Singh aka Thapki is all set to apply the sacred vermilion, when her husband Purab (Aakash Ahuja) slips on the floor, flings his arms, and reaches directly to his wife. This is followed by the sindoor getting applied to her forehead by Purab's hand.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Aakash Ahuja shared his reaction to the scene and said that they expected it to go viral on the Internet. The actor said, “Expect nahi kiya tha. We did not shoot it that way. There was some glitch. I would not like to point fingers at right now. But I am just happy it happened. People enjoyed it in whatever way they did. Any publicity is good publicity. But it was not supposed to come out that way.”

When quizzed about what did he and his co-stars discuss after the social media blow-up, he shared, “We were just laughing and making fun of ourselves. I had a word with the director and our creative director and we decided to not let it happen again. But it did happen again. The thali scene. But, theek hai. That’s a part of TV I guess. It’s not in our hands.”

Aakash stated that one should take such things on a positive note. However, he added that there are a certain group of people who judge artists on that particular scene or sequence. Ahuja concluded by saying that the show had a lot of better scenes, which were real and performance-driven and that incidents such as the viral scene are a part of the job.