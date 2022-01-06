Aamir Ali & Sanjeeda Shaikh Divorced; The Couple Has Moved On In Their Respective Lives: Report

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali, who tied the knot in 2012, have parted ways. Apparently, they are divorced and have moved on in their respective lives. It is also being said that their two-year-old daughter Ayra's custody is been given to Sanjeeda.

A source close to the couple was quoted by HT as saying, "It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private, and thus didn't wish to give out any official statement about the divorce."

The report suggested, "The custody of their two-year-old daughter Ayra is with Shaikh, who apparently is living in her paternal house after the divorce."

When the leading daily contacted Aamir and Sanjeeda, they neither denied nor confirmed the divorce and they maintained 'no comments' stance.

While Sanjeeda said, "I just want to make my child proud," Aamir said, "I wish Sanjeeda all the happiness."

Several reports regarding their separation surfaced in 2020. It was said that they were living separately. During these times, it was revealed that the couple had a four-month-old surrogate baby. Both the actors never addressed the rumours about their separation.

A source had earlier revealed to BT, "Differences started cropping up between them some time ago, but they were trying their best to not let it hamper their relationship. Matters escalated a few days after Sanjeeda returned from a shoot in London in October last year, and she left for her parental home. Though they continued to be in touch for some time after that, they stopped talking to each other over a month ago. Since the differences are a result of minor issues, we are hoping that they will reconcile."