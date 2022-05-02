Aamir Khan's Gift To Farmers - 'Satyamev Jayate Farmer Cup' Competition Announced

ABP Majha commemorated the 10th anniversary of its flagship talk show - Majha Katta, with a spectacular on-ground conclave 'Majha Maha Katta', held on 30th April 2022, at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai. Actor Aamir Khan and Satyajit Bhatkal of Paani Foundation were invited to participate in this program and presented their story about their work in the field of agriculture.

Speaking on the benefits of group farming, Aamir Khan said, "Group farming will reduce the cost of production. Many problems of farmers will be reduced if they implement group farming. We want to create certain ecosystems and work to make the farmers more knowledgeable. We will give professional advice to the farmers in this regard. Earlier we worked to irrigate the water, now we want to flourish the farms."

Aamir Khan also announced the 'Satyamev Jayate Farmer Cup' competition. At the session, he said, "A competition 'Satyamev Jayate Farmer Cup' is being organized based on the concept of 'one crop, one group.' Scientists will guide the candidates in collective farming. This competition will feature at least 20 farming families. A prize of Rs 25 lakh will be given to the first winner, at the state level. The second prize will be Rs 15 lakh, while the third prize will be Rs 10 lakh. A total of 42 cash prizes will be given."

Mr Satyajit Bhatkal, explained the reason behind the creation of this competition, saying, "When Pani Foundation was started, it worked in about 9,000 gram panchayats. Among them, great work had been done in 1,000 gram panchayats. The water level in these areas is now high. This is evident from the fact that the rusty water tankers can be seen there now. Our goal has not been fully achieved but the process has begun. We discovered that water management must be done as a group effort. It is for this reason that the Satyamev Jayate Farmer Cup has been created."

10 leading personalities from various walks of life will be interviewed at the conclave. Some of them include Raj Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis & Amruta Fadnavis and Dilip Vengsarkar Former Indian Cricketer.