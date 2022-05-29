Aamir Khan's Sister Nikhat Khan To Make Her Television Debut With Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery

Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan is all set to make her Television debut with Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery. The show has actors Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra will be seen in lead roles while Nikhat and veteran actor Rajendra Chawla will be seen playing important roles. The highly anticipated drama is all set to premiere on May 30.

Nikhat confirmed the development and told Zoom TV, "I am excited to make my debut on the small screen with the leading channel of our country Star Plus. It’s an opportunity and an honour to make my place in the viewer’s heart. Viewers will get to know more about my character as the show moves forward. I am excited for the viewers to love my role as the story develops."

For the unversed, Nikhat has featured in films such as Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh and Tanhaji to name a few. She has even been producing films and shows whilst also helping her father Tahir Hussain produce Tum Mere Ho, which also featured her brother Aamir.

Meanwhile, Star Plus has shared a promo for the show on its official social media handles with the following caption: "Apne swaadisht khaane se jeet leti hai sabka dil aur apne dabang andaaz se kar deti hai dushmanon ki chutti.. Aisi hai humari Banni! Aap bhi miliye Banni se, #BanniChowHomeDelivery mein, shuru ho raha hai is Somvaar yaani 30th May se, raat 9 baje, StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par @ulkagupta @pravisht_m." Take a look!

Banni Chow Home Delivery will see Pravisht Mishra is all set to play a mentally challenged character. The show also features Ayush Anand, Parvati Sehgal, Sonal Vengurlekar, Pooja Singh and Alpesh Dixit pivotal roles.