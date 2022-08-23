Aasif Sheikh And Rohitashav Gour Warn Fans About Fraud Being Conducted In Late Co-Star Deepesh Bhan’s Name

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan’s untimely death left several of his fans and friends in a state of shock. The actor, who is survived by his wife and an 18-month-old son, had a home loan of Rs 50 lakh. Deepesh’s former co-star Saumya Tandon recently informed fans via social media about starting a fundraiser to support the late actor’s family. She had urged everyone to contribute whatever they could towards the fund to help with their finances.

It must be noted that Deepesh’s other co-stars such as Rohitashav Gour and Aasif Sheikh had also joined the fundraiser and created awareness about the same. However, a few people seem to have taken the wrong advantage of the fundraiser activity and have created fake ids under Deepak Bhan’s name to fleece people. Many folks have unknowingly ended up contributing to that fund.

As a result, Aasif and Rohitashav took to their social media accounts to inform fans and well-wishers about the fraud which is happening in Deepesh’s name. The Bhabiji actors also advised fans how they should be careful before contributing to the fundraiser. Aasif, who plays the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, even shared a video about the fraud whilst appealing to people to not send funds to the fake accounts.

He that Bhan has left behind his wife and young son and they have to repay a Rs 50 lakh home loan. Both Rohitashav and Aasif also thanked the fans who have contributed to Deepesh’s family in this difficult time. For the unversed, Deepesh Bhan passed away on July 26. The actor, who had gone to play cricket with his friends had collapsed on the ground and was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.