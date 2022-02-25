Abhijit Bichukale Mocks Karan Kundrra For Being Jobless Unlike Tejasswi & Others; Asks Him If He'll Do His Ad

Abhijit Bichukale has been one of the controversial contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. The Marathi actor was also reprimanded for his behaviour in the Bigg Boss 15 house by Salman Khan several times. Post his elimination, he was quite miffed and even slammed host Salman saying that he has so much power that he will make hundred Salmans stand in his galli (road).

It has almost been a month that the controversial show has got over and Tejasswi Prakash becoming the winner of this season, Abhijit hasn't gotten over it yet! Recently, he mocked Karan Kundrra for being jobless unlike other co-contestants like Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. Not just this, he even asked if he will do his 'pede' advertisement, for which he can even pay him Rs 150 as remuneration.

Abhijit tweeted, "Pratik Shamita Tejaswi Umar saare acche kalakaar toh busy hain sun @KKundrra tu mere pede ka ad karega kya? 150 rupya dunga."

While several of them had a great laugh at Abhijit's tweet and teased him, a few of them questioned him about Shamita being busy! They even pointed out how Karan is also busy (as he will be doing music video with Akasa).

Take a look at a few commets on Abhijit's tweet!

Tejran: Where the hell shamita is working 😊.

@Shree_PraJay:Surprise Surprise the king is back! & With a bang💥🔥😂🤣🤣🤣.

Tamanna456: Shamita kidhar busy hai bhaiyaa??? Aur Karan ki upcoming music vedios release hone ke baad apna muh dubara kholna thanku:). Aur agar apko lagta hai usse paiso ki kami hai toh toh 🤣🤣jeete raho galatfehmi mein.

What do you have to say about Abhijit's latest tweet? Hit the comment box to share your views.