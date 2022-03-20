Abhinav Shukla Opens Up About Rubina Dilaik Being The Bigger Star, Says ‘Would Be A Fool To Not Admit It'

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik have been setting couple goals ever since they appeared on Bigg Boss 14 in 2020, which was won by the latter. The duo, who tied the knot in 2018, have always cheered on for one another’s success and Abhinav has now opened up about being proud of his wife’s achievements.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said that he believes the idea of wives being more successful than their husbands should be normalised. When told that Rubina was "a bigger star" than him when he met her, Abhinav said that he knows that she is a bigger star than him and "she still is." Meanwhile, in the same interaction, Rubina added that her husband has always made her feel comfortable about her success.

Dilaik said, "He has made me feel and be so comfortable with the fact that it is absolutely normal for a woman to be more successful than a man. He has vocalised the thought that 'Rubina, today, tomorrow or any given point of time, if you are at a higher ladder of success, fame-wise, money-wise or anything, I am there for you, for you to understand that it's normal and we've to normalise it."

Abhinav then replied to Rubina's comment and added," We've to be practical about it. It is what it is. Somebody would be a fool who doesn't admit she is more successful. She is doing more work than I am, that's a fact. So if I try to say, 'nahi yaar hum dono barabar hain (both of us are equally successful),' that's when she needs to compensate. But I know she is more successful than me, but that's the profession, once she is at home, she is my wife." Rubina then said, "I am a fan of my man."