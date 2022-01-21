Actor Yash Pandit To Get Married To His Fiancée Mahima Mishra Tomorrow

Actor Yash Pandit, who is currently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Mahima Mishra tomorrow (January 22, 2021) in Mumbai. For the unversed, the duo dated each other for 7 years. The pre-wedding functions such as Haldi and Mehndi will take place at their homes.

In December 2021, Yash Pandit and Mahima Mishra got engaged at the latter's hometown, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh). Talking about their relationship, the Adaalat actor met his fiancée Mahima at a mutual friend's birthday party in January 2015.

He spoke about Mahima with Times of India. Yash said, "We got talking and connected really well at the party. After that, I met her a few times and things took off from there. Since then, we have been together. Mahima has pursued her MBA in finance and works as a risk analyst in Mumbai. We are finally getting married and I am very happy about starting a new chapter in my life with her."

The Splitsvilla 8 contestant further revealed that his wedding ceremony will be an intimate affair, where the couple will be tying the knot in the presence of just 50 people due to the COVID-19 scare. He said, "At a later date and when things return to normalcy, we will host a party for all our friends and relatives we couldn't invite."

Yash Pandit also revealed that they are planning to go to Europe for their honeymoon. However, they have kept the plans on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. So, stay tuned for his wedding updates!