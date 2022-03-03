Actress Aastha Chaudhary To Get Married To Aditya Banerjee On THIS Date

TV actress Aastha Chaudhary is all set to tie the knot with Aditya Banerjee soon. Yes, the diva who has featured in several TV shows will be getting married on April 25, 2022 in Allahabad. For the unversed, the couple had a roka ceremony in September 2021.

According to Times of India report, Aastha and Aditya will be tying the knot in a simple wedding with just one day allotted for all pre-wedding rituals, including lagan, mehendi and haldi. Aastha Chaudhary had planned to get married in Vrindavan this month, however, due to Aditya's father's ill-health, she couldn't manage to make it happen.

She told the portal, "Now that we can't get married in Vrindavan, Aditya and I will visit the sacred place around Holi for Lord Krishna's darshan. We will also offer our wedding cards and rings. I want Krishna to bless us for our new journey together."

Aastha Chaudhary further stated that she always wanted to have a simple vedic wedding. Some pre-wedding rituals will take place on April 23, 2022. While speaking about her honeymoon plans, the actress said, "We had thought of going to Italy, but I am not too keen owing to COVID-led restrictions. I am fine with the idea of not travelling amidst restrictions. We will go for our honeymoon when the situation is better and we can move freely."

Talking about Aastha Chaudhary, the actress has featured in TV shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Aise Karo Naa Vidaa, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera, Kesari Nandan and so on.