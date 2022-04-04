Actress Vibhuti Thakur Gets Calls From Strangers Asking Sexual Favours After Her Phone Number Gets Leaked

TV actress Vibhuti Thakur is yet another victim of cyberbullying. Well, someone leaked her number online today and the aftermath left the actress in shock. Let us tell you, Vibhuti started receiving calls from strangers seeking sexual favours from her. Isn't it shocking?

Vibhuti shared a couple of screenshots on her Instagram handle and captioned the post as, "This has been circulated and my personal number is made to float around, causing me immense emotional distress. This is act of bullying...whoever is doing this its so shameful... the text on the screen shot itself says "harass " her....and is also demeaning to my dignity as a Woman. I fail to understand why someone would fall to such sickness, disturbing someone who is only concentrated on herself... Because of this disgraceful act , messages and dm/call pouring in , so I have decided to file a complaint against insta page who did this ... letting cyber crime people look into the matter, also action will be taken against all the numbers who are messaging me ... Second pic screenshot is of that person who has done all this. I request all my family, friends and fans as well to complaint this account. god bless all." (sic)

Well, Vibhuti Thakur expressed her disappointment over the same with ETimes TV. She said, "Yesterday, I started getting calls and messages from random numbers. Initially, I thought it was some kind of a prank, but I broke down when a few people started asking for sexual favours. I was shocked beyond belief because till now I have never faced a situation like this."

While having a conversation with one of the callers, he told Vibhuti Thakur that her number was leaked on some random Instagram account. She said, "The person, who owns the account, had shared my number and asked everyone to call me and ask for a sex chat. This is an act of bullying, which is causing me immense emotional distress." Vibhuti Thakur is now planning to file a cyber complaint today, because of the disgraceful act, vulgar messages and calls from random people.

Talking about her career, Vibhuti has acted in several movies and TV shows. Some of her notable TV shows are Doli Armaanon Ki, Sasural Genda Phool, Bandini and many others.