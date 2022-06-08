Naagin Fame Adaa Khan On Completing 13 Years In The Industry: I Never Expected Ke Yahan Tak Pahunchugi

Naagin fame Adaa Khan, who has been in the industry for 13 years now, recently opened up about her journey. In an interview with HT, she pointed out the fact that she comes from an orthodox family and yet she is an actor today is a huge deal. Adaa shared, “I never expected ke yahan tak pahunchugi. I started my career with ads and I never imagined I would be an actor. Things kept rolling and then I landed my first acting role.

She went on to add, “In my family, my cousins and aunts wear hijab. And I am the only person who is in the glamour field. They are proud and supportive of me. My achievement was I could get their love and support and no one is against me. My dad was orthodox but my mum’s support paved the way for me. I feel getting my family’s support made me stronger and helped me work harder.”

The actress, who made her small screen debut in 2010 with Behenein, went on to be a part of many big shows such as Amrit Manthan, Comedy Nights Bachao, Naagin and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 to name a few. On being quizzed about her filmography, Adaa said that she is thankful and grateful for her career growth.

She further stated that she feels her mum has been her guardian angel. “I might have taken small steps in my career but I am happy with the growth. I don’t want to reach anywhere chalang maar ke. Sure, every actor goes through struggles and challenges.” Khan then opened up about dealing with her insecurities during the pandemic and how tough the last two years were on the entertainment industry.