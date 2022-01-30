Adaa Khan Says Shooting For Bigg Boss 15 Finale Was Fantastic; Wants Tejasswi Prakash To Win The Show

Bigg Boss 15's grand finale will be aired in sometime. The show will get the winner of this season today (January 30). Several celebrities will be gracing the show and Naagin actress Adaa Khan is one among them.

Adaa shared a picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Get ready to see Shesha ki Adaa only on Bigg Boss Finale. This Weekend Stay Tuned! ❤️." The Naagin actress looked gorgeous in a gold shimmery outfit. She will be seen performing to Kareena Kapoor's sensuous song 'San Sanana' from the movie Asoka.

Talking about her performance, the actress said that it was fantastic shooting for the Bigg Boss finale. She added just like last year, she had blast this year too.

The actress was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "It was fantastic to shoot for Bigg Boss finale. The outfit was amazing and I thoroughly enjoyed performing on it. The last time I went to the Bigg Boss finale was in 2020 and it was an amazing experience. I had a blast this year too."

When asked whom she is rooting for, she said that she wants Tejasswi, who is her friend, to win the show.

She said, "Teju (Tejasswi Prakash) is my friend and I want her to win. She is what she is, young and honest. She survived in the house and reached the finale. It is surely an achievement and I am sure a lot of people have voted for her and are rooting for her."

Shehnaaz Gill Dazzles In Sequinned Saree; Is This Her Look For Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale? (Photos)

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Shamita's Mother, Leeshan-Misha, Rubina, Shweta Tiwari, Rakhi-Ritesh, Gauahar & Others Arrive On Sets (Photos)

Adaa said that Bigg Boss has loyal fans and is loved by audience. She added that host Salman makes the show special as he maintains balance between being strict and friendly. She concluded by saying that she is looking forward to watching the finale.