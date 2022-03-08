Aditya Narayan Quits Hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa After 15 Years, Says 'The Show Gave Me My Own Identity'

The grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa was held on Sunday (March 6) and Nileenjana Ray emerged as the winner of the singing reality series. After the show’s conclusion, host Aditya Narayan took to his social media account to share an emotional post. The singer announced that he would be bidding adieu to his 'hosting duties' on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa after 15 years.

Aditya shared a bunch of photos from the sets of the show and wrote that his Sa Re Ga Ma journey started when he was an 18-year-old teenager and ended when he has his own family now. In one of the pics, he is also seen seated with his father Udit Narayan and judges Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Shankar Mahadevan.

Sharing the post, Aditya wrote in his caption, "With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties for a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18-year-old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 15years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes. Time really does fly. The best is yet to come!" Narayan also thanked many members and judges of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa who were previously part of the show.

As soon as Aditya shared the post, Vishal Dadlani reacted to the news and commented, "Man...kya boloon (What do I say)? Your first SRGMP was my first SRGMP too, and for whatever it's worth...I hope you change your mind. Or, that the music you make is so incredibly loved and successful that you don't have the time to do TV!! That, I can live with. Jaa, Adi...Jee le apni zindagi (Go live your life)! Love you man!" Check out the post below: