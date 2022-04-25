Aditya Narayan Shares 'Aww'dorable Family Picture With Actress-Wife Shweta Agarwal & Daughter Tvisha

Aditya Narayan and his actress wife Shweta Agarwal welcomed baby girl Tvisha on February 24, 2022. The singer and Superstar Singer 2 host shared an 'aww'dorable family picture for the first time on his Instagram account as their daughter turned two months old.

The singer captioned the picture as, "Two months ago our little bundle of joy, Tvisha, came into this world ❤️."

In the picture, Shweta looked pretty in a brown off-shoulder dress while Aditya donned white shirt and pants. The beautiful family portrait is captured in a boho set-up as shweta was seen holding Tvisha in her arms while Aditya held her from behind.Fans and their friends from the industry sent love by commenting on Aditya's post. While Aly Goni shared smiling faces with heart-eyes and evil eye emojis, Sidharth Nigam commented, "Lovely😍." Sunidhi Chauhan wrote, "Awwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," and actor and singer Adhyayan Suman commented, "Babbyy."

Other celebrities like Priyank Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Aditi Singh Sharma, Sugandha Mishra and Ali Asgar dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at a few fans comments!

Shristi_gahatraj: 😍😍😍😍😍precious ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Adiholic__swati: Such a Cutest picture 😍😘❤️🧿 sweet family happy family 💞.

Bhaarsh.lover: Aww cutie tvisha😘❤🧿.

Adiholic_till_last_breath: Can something be more cuter than this?! My eyes just got to see something really beautiful🥺❤️❤️.

It has to be recalled how Aditya wanted baby girl although everyone said it would be a baby boy. He added that he is happy that his little girl has arrived, and he and shweta feel extremely blessed that they are parents now.