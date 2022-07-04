Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Take Their Daughter On Her First Holiday; Singer Shares Cute Family Pic
The trio is in Coorg. In the picture shared by Aditya, the couple is seen twinning in yellow and their daughter looked adorable in a light-yellow onesie.
Aditya
captioned
the
picture
as,
"Decided
to
visit
@ayatana.coorg
for
our
first
family
holiday
with
our
little
Tvisha
&
I
must
say
that
she
as
well
as
we
are
totally
loving
it
❤️."
Several celebrities reacted by commenting on Aditya's post. Jasmin Bhasin and Ali Merchant posted red-heart emojis. Mahhi Vij commented, "Cutest❤️," Vikas Gupta wrote, "Congratulations Aadi and Bhabhi ❤️" and Ananya Chakraborty commented, "Ki mishtiiii❤️❤️❤️❤️."
While talking to ETimes TV, Aditya had spoken about how his life changed after his daughter's birth. Aditya called fatherhood as happy and amazing feeling. He added that he is lucky that his wife gave him two beautiful gifts- first one being her getting married to him and the second is their baby girl Tvisha.
He added, "Tvisha is adorable and I feel elated whenever I take her into my arms. Things have changed for me now. Aaj kal mujhe ghar jaane ki bahut jaldi hoti hai... ye thoda sa naya hai. These days I am always in a bit of a hurry especially when the day is coming to an end, I get restless."
On the other hand, Adiya's father Udit also spoke about Tvisha in an interview with Hindustan Times and had said that he sings a lot for her, and she sleeps instantly when he sings 'Choti Si Pyari Si' (Anari, 1993). He said that music is something that one is born with- while Aditya got it from him, he feels that Tvisha will take their lineage forward. He added that she has a very energetic vibe and he feels that she will be a talented child.